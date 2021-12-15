Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 15th (ALL, ANTO, ATHA, AUY, BNZL, BOWL, CKN, DX, EDV, EDVMF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 15th:

Allstate (LON:ALL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Get Allstate Corp (The) alerts:

Allstate (LON:ALL) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.14) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 280 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) target price on the stock.

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV). Liberum Capital issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.39) target price on the stock.

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($9.38) target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on the stock.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 533 ($7.04) price target on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolGold (LON:SOLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,800 ($50.22). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.