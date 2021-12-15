Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 15th (APO, ARES, BX, CPYYY, CSR, CTT, CYAD, DX, HLNE, HOOD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 15th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

