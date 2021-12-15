Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Landos Biopharma (LABP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP):

12/14/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

12/11/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

12/1/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/29/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/24/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/23/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/18/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/18/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $29.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/15/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/20/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 1,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,197 shares of company stock worth $1,187,035.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

