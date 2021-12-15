Analyzing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CEMIG pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.3% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00

CEMIG has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 596.72%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% CEMIG 15.41% 10.26% 3.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A CEMIG $4.90 billion 0.94 $555.62 million $0.45 5.38

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

CEMIG beats Enel Generación Chile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

