Analyzing Obsidian Energy (OBELF) & Its Rivals

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 270 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Obsidian Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy Competitors 2141 10714 15457 544 2.50

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.94%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.82 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.62

Obsidian Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

