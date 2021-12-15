Andrew Law Acquires 51,056 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).
Enteq Upstream stock remained flat at $GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.45. The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.
Enteq Upstream Company Profile
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.