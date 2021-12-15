Andrew Law Acquires 51,056 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £8,168.96 ($10,795.51).

Enteq Upstream stock remained flat at $GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.45. The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

