AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $19.63. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 3,398,710 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

