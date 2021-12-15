AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $19.63. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 3,398,710 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
