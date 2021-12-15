Angus C. Russell Buys 6,400 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 673,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 277,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.