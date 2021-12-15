Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of -91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.