AnimalGo Trading 38.8% Higher This Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $33.83 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

