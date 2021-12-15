ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 5.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 1.67% of ANSYS worth $497,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.18. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

