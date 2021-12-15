Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1,143.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $295,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 8.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $676,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

Shares of ANTM opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.