AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.66 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $305,165.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00207914 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

