ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 83,251,520 coins and its circulating supply is 83,053,970 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.