Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

