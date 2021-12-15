Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

