Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $533,783.87 and approximately $117,879.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00207262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.00601036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

