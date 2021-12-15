AppHarvest (APPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/14/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/9/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/29/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/15/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. "
APPH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
