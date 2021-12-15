AppHarvest (APPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky."

APPH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

