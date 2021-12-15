Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $14.31. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMTI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 892.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

