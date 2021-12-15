Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

