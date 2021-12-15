Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

