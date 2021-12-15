Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,523,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

