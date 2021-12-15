Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

