Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

