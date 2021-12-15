Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $254.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

