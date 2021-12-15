Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

