Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pool by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 88.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $558.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.63. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

