Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.