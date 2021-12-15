Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,504 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

