Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,173 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $233.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

