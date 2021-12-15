Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,647 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $82.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

