Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,913 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

