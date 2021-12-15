Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

