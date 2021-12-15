Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

