Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

