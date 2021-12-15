Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in ASML by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $459.48 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $800.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

