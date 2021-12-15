Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pool by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $558.70 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.97 and its 200 day moving average is $485.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.