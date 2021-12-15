Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

