Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

