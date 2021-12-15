Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

