Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

