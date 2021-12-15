Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 144,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $273.41 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.