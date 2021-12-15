Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $81.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $81,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 107,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

