Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $513.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

