Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after buying an additional 136,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.