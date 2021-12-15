Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,897.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,763.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.