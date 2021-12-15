Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 81.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,897.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,763.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.