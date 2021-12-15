Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

