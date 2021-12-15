Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

