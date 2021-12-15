Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.
COST opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.
In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website
. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of COST opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.