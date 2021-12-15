Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.